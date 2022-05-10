Lifestyle

Places with hilarious names in India

Places with hilarious names in India

Written by Lahari Basu May 10, 2022, 06:47 pm 2 min read

Are you laughing already? Wait, there's more!

Here are some names of places to tickle your funny bones. You might ROFL when you come across these names, but as they say, truth is stranger than fiction, and it is. Many of us wouldn't believe such places exist if not for Google Maps giving us undeniable evidence! Next time you play Atlas, use these words to shock your opponents!

#1 Poo or Pooh, Himachal Pradesh

Remember how Pooh in KKKG says, "Kaun hai yeh jisne dubara mudkar mujhe nhi dekha?" Well, you might want to pause and admire the beauty of Pooh or Poo, a town in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. The name might sound funny, but Poo is known for its apricot orchards and vineyards. The place is pretty dear to hikers and nature lovers.

#2 & #3 Panauti; Billi Junction

If you have been calling yourself unlucky and pathetic, think of all those who reside in a place called Panauti (bad luck) in Uttar Pradesh. Maybe life won't be that tough if you stay there! Cat lovers, put your hands together for Billi Junction, a railway station in Sonebhadra, Uttar Pradesh. This reminds me of a Bengali children's story Billi khalir beral badi.

#4 & #5 Daru; Bhainsa

Daru is a community development block in the Hazaribagh Sadar subdivision of the Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand. You might think they provide free alcohol to needy party-goers. Well, they don't. Bhainsa (buffalo in Hindi) is a place in Telangana. Strategic as it may seem, it lies next to a water body! Is it just a coincidence or was it God's plan all along?!

#6 & #7 Suar, Kutta

If Bhainsa wasn't enough, there's more. We Indians continue to get culture shock in our own country. There's a city and a municipal board in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh called Suar (pig in Hindi). There can't be a language issue here being in the Hindi belt itself! Situated on the Karnataka-Kerala border is Kutta! The place is known for its wildlife.

#8 Tatti Khana, Telangana

We saved the weirdest for the end. Tatti Khana, sounds ew? What were they thinking while naming the place? I couldn't help but imagine the scene from Badhai Do when Bhumi Pednekar's character visits a medical clinic and meets someone special. Situated in Hayathnagar Tehsil of Rangareddy district in Telangana, Tatti Khana is a village with only 23 families as the residents.