5 summer detox drinks

May 10, 2022

Detox drinks rid our body of toxins and develop immunity. (Photo credit: Flickr)

We love sweetened sodas during summer and often chug them without a second thought. Even if they taste good or make us feel better for the time being, they cause harm to the body and increase toxin levels. Detox drinks cleanse our bodies of toxins, boost energy levels, and improve digestion. Follow the recipes for a few days and notice the difference.

#1 Detox water

Loaded with summer essentials like lemon, mint, and pineapple, this detox water can be the perfect way to start your day. In a jar of water, add lemon slices, cucumber slices, pineapple chunks, mint leaves, and ginger slices. Now let all these ingredients soak for half an hour and it is ready to be chugged. You can sip on this water all day long.

#2 Coconut water

If you have been feeling bloated, then coconut water can help you. It contains potassium which is known to reduce water retention, a common problem associated with the consumption of too much sodium. Coconut water is light on the stomach and prevents constipation. It is packed with electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals and aids recovery in people who are sick or have had surgery.

#3 Cucumber kiwi juice

Cucumber can be your best friend in summer. Chop up cucumber and kiwi and finely grate some ginger. Put the former two items in the refrigerator for some time while you squeeze the grated ginger to squeeze out its juice. Now juice the cucumber and kiwi and mix with ginger juice. This drink will help you develop immunity, lose weight and detoxify.

#4 Aam Panna

Aam Panna is a favorite summer drink of most Indian households. Boil raw green mangoes until the pulp becomes soft. Now peel the mangoes and remove the pulp. Add it to a blender along with some roasted cumin powder, black salt, mint leaves, and a little sugar. Blend everything well and add water to get the desired consistency. You can have it every day.

#5 Cumin, fennel and coriander water

Soak cumin (jeera), coriander (dhania), and fennel (saunf) in a glass of water overnight. Next morning, boil the water and strain. Add some pink salt, honey, and lemon juice, stir and drink it. If you face acidity often, skip the lemon. This water aids in weight loss and also makes your skin clearer, helps in controlling high cholesterol levels, and maintains blood sugar levels.