Lifestyle

5 ways to use a cucumber

5 ways to use a cucumber

Written by Lahari Basu May 04, 2022, 06:06 pm 2 min read

Cucumbers contain many nutrients and are great for your skin and overall health.

Cucumbers are a summer favorite, and pretty much a staple snack for the health-conscious. And why not? Along with the refreshing taste and amazing health benefits, they are also easy to grow. Cucumbers contain nutrients like vitamins iron, zinc, potassium, and calcium. We are also aware of the skincare qualities of the vegetable, but did you know how else they can be useful?

#1 Makes metal shine like new

Metal containers are pretty difficult to clean and shine after a while. Cucumbers can be of great help here. After regular cleaning, rub a slice of cucumber on the metal to make it shine. Start with covering the entire container with cucumber juice. Then use the peel to remove it after some time. Your container will be as good as new.

#2 Reduces under-eye puffiness

You've probably tried cucumber slices on eyes during facials. Ascorbic acid and caffeic acid in cucumbers remove water retention and reduce swelling around the eyes. Cucumbers also have astringent properties. They are also great for improving elasticity and reducing irritation and fatigue. The antioxidants and flavonoids present in cucumbers also soothe inflammation in the eye area and reduce swelling.

#3 Non-caffeinated solution to laziness

When you feel lazy and need a cup of strong coffee to get you up on your feet, try a crunchy cucumber instead. We need that kick of caffeine too often but since it's not good for our health, cut down the caffeine intake. Cucumbers have vitamin B and carbohydrates which replenish your body and give you an energy boost.

#4 Relieves sunburn

Cucumber is also beneficial in treating sunburned skin. Its cooling properties can soothe the affected area instantly. Simply slice it and place it on the problem area. You can also grate it and use directly apply it to sunburned skin. The cooling effect and the antioxidant properties will help reduce the redness and swelling. For best results, chill it in the refrigerator before using.

#5 Gets rid of bad breath

If you have problems related to bad breath, cucumbers can help. Take a slice of cucumber and stick to it the roof of your mouth for a couple of minutes, or just eat some cucumber after your meal. They have a high water content which prevents a dry mouth and washes away unwanted food residue. The crunch stimulates saliva production which hydrates your mouth.