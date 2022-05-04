Lifestyle

5 foods that age you faster (and their replacements)

May 04, 2022

Swap certain unhealthy foods with healthy and nutritious ones to reveal younger-looking skin.

Do you know what speeds up aging? When there is excess glucose in the skin fibers, it clings to collagen and elastin. This is known as glycation. A chemical reaction then leads to the formation of destructive molecules called Advanced Glycation End Products or AGEs. This process is the primary culprit behind aging. Here are five foods that can speed up aging.

#1 French fries (replace with sweet potato fries)

French fries are extremely unhealthy for your body and responsible for the production of AGE as they are salty and fried in oil at high temperatures. High temperature produces harmful free radicals that can damage the skin's cellular structure and speed up the aging process. Swap french fries for sweet potato fries that are baked and contain anti-aging copper that boosts collagen production.

#2 Caffeine (replace with turmeric milk)

Cut down on your caffeine intake as it can hinder your sleep cycle. When you don't get enough sleep, your skin bears the brunt. An irregular sleep schedule accelerates the aging process and causes wrinkles, dark circles, and fine lines. Replace sugar-loaded coffee or sodas with plain water or turmeric milk. Loaded with antioxidants, turmeric milk is extremely beneficial in preventing aging.

White sugar is responsible for the formation of AGEs that can damage collagen levels, leading to sagging skin. High in glycemic index, sugar increases your body's insulin levels which increases oil production in the skin, leading to acne. So, to satisfy your sweet cravings, swap white sugar with honey, dark chocolate, or fruits like blueberries that prevent collagen loss.

#4 White bread (replace with sprouted bread)

White bread has a high glycemic index that is extremely bad for your skin health. It causes inflammation in your body and increases your insulin and blood sugar levels which can cause acne and accelerate the aging process. Instead, you can try sprouted bread made of whole grains. This bread also has antioxidants. Sprouted bread can improve your skin texture and prevent aging.

#5 Margarine (replace with olive oil)

Many people have the misconception that margarine is a healthy alternative to butter. However, margarine is more harmful than butter as it contains a high amount of partially hydrogenated oils and trans fatty acids. They expose your skin to harmful ultraviolet radiation and damage your skin's collagen and elasticity. Instead, you can have olive oil that has heart-healthy monosaturated fatty acids and anti-aging antioxidants.