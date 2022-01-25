Lifestyle

5 crispy and delicious air fryer recipes

Jan 25, 2022

Is your air fryer gathering dust in a corner of the kitchen? It doesn't have to, especially if you knew how capable and versatile this appliance is. Ranging from appetizers to main dishes, there is a lot that you can prepare in an air fryer. If you love fried food but not the calories, then try these five delicious air fryer recipes.

#1 Air fryer french fries

For this recipe, preheat your air fryer and spray a non-stick spray in the basket. Cut potatoes into french fries-sized slices, rinse them thoroughly in cold water, and pat dry with tissues or paper towels. Toss the fries with one teaspoon of oil and some salt and pepper. Place in the air fryer. Flip them after half the cook time and remove when crispy.

#2 Air fryer brussels sprouts

Trim the brussels sprouts and add them to a bowl with olive oil, garlic, and salt. Preheat your air fryer for approximately five minutes and add the brussels sprouts. Let them cook until they turn soft and a little golden in color. Now flip them halfway through the cooking time. Let them turn crispy and golden. Sprinkle parmesan and lemon zest and serve.

#3 Air fryer garlic bread

Begin with preheating the fryer. In the meantime, add butter, parmesan cheese, minced garlic cloves, minced parsley in a bowl and mix them well. Spread the mixture evenly over the slices of bread. Keep these slices of bread in the fryer and remove them after two to three minutes when they turn golden brown. Enjoy!

#4 Air fryer stuffed sweet potatoes

Preheat your air fryer. Brush sweet potatoes with olive oil and place them in the fryer. Cook until the potatoes are tender. Now, cut them lengthwise and scoop out the pulp. Mash this pulp with spinach, cheese, onion, bacon, peas, butter, salt, pepper, and cranberries. Spoon the mixture into potato shells with some more cheese. Cook for 10 more minutes. Serve hot.

#5 Air fryer potato chips

Preheat the fryer. Cut potatoes thinly using a vegetable peeler. Soak them in ice water in a big bowl for 15 minutes. Repeat the process one more time. Drain the potatoes and pat dry. Spritz them with cooking spray, sprinkle salt, and keep them on a greased tray in the air fryer basket. Cook until they turn golden brown. Flip every five minutes.