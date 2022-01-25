Lifestyle

This is when you should be having your meals

Eating your meals at regular intervals will help you stay healthy.

Are you eating your meals on time? A lot of us have a tendency to eat at haphazard hours--breakfast at 11, lunch at 3, and dinner royally late at 10. But do you know that when you don't eat on time, the food ends up doing more harm than good? Let's take a look at the eating hours as advocated by experts.

Here is what our expert says

"Eat like a king in the morning, a prince at noon, and a peasant at dinner"- Moses ben Maimon, Jewish philosopher & physician.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and as the sun sets, our calorie intake should also reduce.

People who regularly eat breakfast don't put on weight as easily.

Light and early dinner is helpful in reducing reflux.

#1 Breakfast: Have it within 30 minutes of waking up

The time difference between your dinner and breakfast is approximately 10-12 hours. Which means your body has been fasting for a long time. To kickstart your metabolism, it is advised to have breakfast within half an hour of waking up. Experts say 7:00 am is the best time to have breakfast. However, depending on your schedule, have it between 7:00 am-10:00 am.

#2 Lunch: Have it around 12:45 pm

Lunch is recommended to be taken four to five hours after your breakfast. So if you took your breakfast at 8:00 am, take your next meal between 12 pm-1 pm. The best time to have it around is 12:45 pm or between 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm. However, try not to delay your lunch beyond 2 pm.

#3 Dinner: 7 pm is the ideal time

Dinner should be consumed at least three hours before bedtime. The window between lunch and dinner should not be more than five hours. If you feel hungry in the evening, have a light and nutritious snack, but don't fill up on it. Notably, 7 pm is the ideal time to have your dinner and it is suggested to not delay it beyond 9 pm.

Why is it important to have timely meals?

The time your schedule to have your meals determines your metabolism. Eating at the right time can promote a good metabolic rate. Irregular meal timings can result in health problems like obesity, sleeping disorders, poor digestive health, and acidity. So never skip your meals or keep long gaps between them. Besides, make sure you are drinking at least eight glasses of water every day.