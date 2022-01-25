Lifestyle

5 feng shui items that attract good luck

Feng shui can effectively bring luck and prosperity to life.

Do you believe feng shui can bring you luck? Feng shui has existed since long before the invention of the magnetic compass. Several people have asserted that the practice has changed their lives. But if you are specifically looking to implement feng shui in your home for good luck, then here are a few things you can consider putting in your house.

#1 The laughing Buddha

The laughing Buddha is probably the most commonly known feng shui item. Its laugh is supposed to attract immense happiness and luck for you. In addition, it can also energize, balance, and heal different sectors of your life. The correct location to place the Laughing Buddha in your home is on a table that is facing the main door.

#2 Crystal lotus

A crystal lotus is another feng shui item that is believed to attract luck and money. It is also known to offer luck to people looking for some romance in their lives. Feng shui practice recommends placing the crystal lotus in the southwest corner, near a window to attract positive energy. One can also place it in their primary room or sleeping room.

#3 Dream catcher

People in Asian countries use dream catchers made of peacock feathers to invite good luck. They are normally hung over the bed as they are believed to deliver only good dreams while catching the bad ones. They also clear negative energy from the place they are hung. Doors and windows are also ideal places as they will stop negative energies from entering.

#4 Evil eye

The evil eye charms or objects in feng shui are meant to invite good luck and security. They can also ward off negative and evil energies from your home. The main door of the home is the best place for the charm. You can place them in a room most frequented by visitors. The evil eye is also known to attract harmony and prosperity.

#5 Bamboo plant

Bamboo plants are one of the most auspicious feng shui items for luck. You can easily care for these plants and they can survive in any sort of light. The bamboo plant attracts positive energy and brings wealth. Place it on the east side to ensure good health for your family. It can attract money when kept in the southeast direction.