Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone players to watch out for 

India's impending domestic season will mark the return of Duleep Trophy in its traditional inter-zonal format. The iconic red-ball tournament will begin on August 28, with Bengaluru hosting the matches. East Zone, who begin their campaign on August 28, will take on North Zone in the quarter-final. Ishan Kishan will lead the two-time champions. Here are their players to watch out for.

#1 Will Ishan Kishan lead from the front? Skipper Ishan's batting will certainly draw attention in the impending Duleep Trophy. The Bihar wicketkeeper-batter recently enjoyed a successful stint with Nottinghamshire in the County Championship. He scored 77 and 87 in the two games. Ishan, who has played for India across formats, currently owns 3,611 runs from 60 First-Class matches at 38.82. His tally includes 8 tons and 19 half-centuries.

#2 Mohammed Shami can make a comeback Mohammed Shami, Team India's veteran pacer, also bolsters the East Zone squad. The right-arm pacer was left out of India's squad for the recently-concluded Test series against England. The BCCI medical team declared him unfit for the entire England tour. Shami has taken 229 wickets in 64 Tests at 27.71. The pacer last played a Test match in June 2023 (WTC final).