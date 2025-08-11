Why signing Sanju Samson can be CSK's game-changer

The 2026 Indian Premier League trade rumors are already doing the rounds, with Sanju Samson 's potential move to Chennai Super Kings making headlines. The Kerala batter recently asked Rajasthan Royals to release him ahead of the next season. He is currently the Royals' captain. Meanwhile, CSK are said to be interested in signing him, which could be a game-changer for them.

Context Why does this story matter? Earlier in the day, it was reported that veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has sought clarity over his role at CSK in IPL 2025. Ashwin, who was bought back by the franchise for ₹9.75 crore at last year's mega auction, played just nine games this season. Therefore, the news of CSK potentially trading out Ashwin has been floating around. In Samson, CSK could get an explosive batter, an astute leader, and a meticulous wicket-keeper.

Transition plan Samson could fill shoes of Dhoni If the trade deal goes through, it could be a major boon for both the franchise and MS Dhoni. At 44, Dhoni is in the twilight of his playing career at CSK. He has also struggled with his knee injury in the past few seasons. Samson, with his credentials, can certainly fill the shoes of CSK's greatest asset.

Solution seeker Why the move can be a game-changer Samson's potential move to CSK could solve a lot of problems for the team. Notably, CSK's top order struggled big time in the powerplay last year. While other teams had pinch-hitters, CSK relied on traditional methods. Samson could fill the opening slot alongside Ayush Mhatre, solving some major problems for the franchise. This would not only strengthen CSK's squad but also ensure a smooth transition after Dhoni's eventual retirement from the IPL.

Information How the trade deal can happen Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Samson was retained by RR for ₹18 crore. Meanwhile, CSK bought Ashwin for ₹9.75 crore. In order to acquire Samson, CSK will have to pay RR ₹8.25 crore more. However, will RR re-induct Ashwin, who had a modest run for them between 2022 and 2024?

Samson A look at his IPL stats Earlier this year, Samson became the first batter to complete 4,000 runs for RR in the IPL. Having played 149 IPL games for the franchise, Samson has smoked 4,027 runs at an average of 31.70. The tally includes 23 fifties, a couple of tons, and a strike rate of 141.24. Jos Buttler (3,055) is the only other batter with over 3,000 IPL runs for the Royals. Overall, Samson owns 4,740 IPL runs at a strike rate of 139.04.