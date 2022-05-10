Lifestyle

Traveling to Switzerland? Know the necessary details here

May 10, 2022

Switzerland is every traveler's dream destination.

Bollywood created a special corner in our hearts for Switzerland. It is every traveler's wish to visit this beautiful country at least once in their lives. We know it is expensive and since Switzerland is not a member of the European Union, they do not use the Euro. Here are some more essential facts you must know before visiting Switzerland this season.

#1 Tourist visa

If you are only visiting Switzerland, apply for a Swiss visa either in person or through a travel agent at the Switzerland Visa Application Centre, New Delhi. If you have other European countries to visit, apply for a Schengen visa. Get a travel insurance plan to cover any and all unforeseen circumstances like loss of passport, medical assistance, etc.

#2 COVID-19 restrictions

May 2 onwards, all travelers from all countries are permitted restriction-free entry to Switzerland if all other essential documents are clear. Until May, all travelers were required to hold a valid vaccination or recovery certificate in order to be permitted restriction-free entry to Switzerland. Swiss International Air Lines now has direct flights to Switzerland from Delhi and Mumbai.

#3 Be punctual, always

Switzerland is famous for its watch industry for a reason! If you avail of public transport, remember that buses and trains will leave at the designated time. Unlike in some places in India, they will not wait for a passenger who is late but leave you behind. Shops open early morning and close around 7 pm in the evening. So plan your day well.

#4 Travel via trains

Taking trains is the norm here, however, traveling by any public transport can be expensive if you make many trips. In case you are planning several trips by train, take a look at subscriptions and saver tickets or other tourist offers to save money. There are provisions to lock your luggage at the station for a nominal fee while you explore the area.

#5 Do not spend on water

Bottled water is very expensive and travelers often end up spending too much on water. Do not buy water, instead carry a water bottle and fill it up from public fountains. Pretty much every water source has drinking water available until it is mentioned that the water isn't for drinking. You can drink from the public fountains without hesitation.