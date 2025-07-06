Jamie Smith slams valiant 88 versus India at Edgbaston: Stats

England 's Jamie Smith scored a valiant 88 in the 4th innings of the 2nd Test at Edgbaston versus India . The wicketkeeper batter fell 12 short of a deserving century. Akash Deep dismissed Smith in the final session on Day 5. Earlier, Smith scored a massive 184* in the 2nd innings, helping England get to 407. Chasing 608, England are 226/8 versus India.

Knock A composed knock from Smith Smith walked in when England were 83/5 following a late start to the contest on Day 4 due to rain. He added a valiant 70-run stand alongside skipper Ben Stokes. After Stokes departed, Smith held his fort from one end. He added 44 runs with Chris Woakes for the 7th wicket. In between, the player didn't shy away from playing his shots.

Runs Smith slams his 5th Test fifty, races to 997 runs Playing his 12th Test (20 innings), Smith now owns 997 runs at 58.64. This was his 5th fifty (100s: 2). 847 runs of Smith have come at home. He averages over 70.58 on home soil with 2 tons and four fifties under his belt. Meanwhile, he owns 150 runs from 3 Tests (5 innings) in away matches (home of opposition) at 30 (50s: 1).

184* A defining 184*-run knock in the 2nd innings Smith scripted history by scoring an unbeaten 184 in the 2nd innings. The innings helped England recover from a precarious position. The wicketkeeper-batter came to bat when England were struggling at 84/5 and formed a massive 303-run sixth-wicket partnership with Harry Brook (158). Smith scripted the highest individual score by an England keeper, surpassing Alec Stewart's 173 against New Zealand in 1997.