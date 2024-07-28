In short Simplifying... In short England dominated the 3rd Test against West Indies, sealing the series 3-0.

Root and Stokes' century-plus stand for England changed the complexion (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

England trounce West Indies in 3rd Test, seal series 3-0

What's the story England trounced West Indies by 10 wickets in the 3rd and final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Day 3. Chasing 82, England skipper Ben Stokes, who promoted himself to open, led the carnage. West Indies scored 282 in their first innings. England were 54/5 at one stage before they finished with 376. WI were bowled out for 175 next as England won comfortably (87/0).

Summary

Here's the match summary

Kraigg Brathwaite (61) and Jason Holder (59) played crucial knocks for WI as they managed 282. Notably, from 76/0, they were soon down to 115/5 at one stage. Gus Atkinson claimed a four-wicket haul. England lost early wickets in response before fifties from Joe Root, Stokes, Jamie Smith and Chris Woakes helped them. Alzarri Joseph took 4/122. Mark Wood's fifer demolished WI next.

Chase

England master the chase to perfection

England saw Stokes and Ben Duckett toy with the Windies bowlers in the run-chase. In six overs, England were 72/0 before they finished the job shortly thereafter (7.2 overs). England's fifty was up in 4.2 overs. As per Cricbuzz, they equalled their own record set in the preceding clash at Trent Bridge for the fastest team fifty in Test cricket.

Fastest fifty

Stokes scores the fastest fifty by an Englishman

Stokes hammered an unbeaten 57 from 28 balls. He got to his fifty with a six from 24 balls. It's now the fastest by an Englishman. His knock in England's second innings consisted of nine fours and 2 sixes. He broke Ian Botham's record (28 balls vs India. Overall, Stokes has slammed the joint-3rd-fastest fifty, equalling Jacques Kallis' record (24-ball fifty versus Zimbabwe).

Wood

Wood demolishes WI with a fifer

Wood claimed 5/40 from 14 overs in WI's second innings. He bowled one maiden. Wood had managed 2/52 from 16 overs in the first innings to finish with seven wickets in total. In 36 matches, Wood now owns 117 scalps at 30.37. He took his fifth five-wicket haul. As per ESPNcricinfo, Wood owns 18 scalps versus West Indies at 23.77 (2 fifers).

Duo

Louis and Hodge smash fifties for WI in 2nd innings

West Indies batter Mikyle Louis slammed his maiden Test fifty. His 57-run knock consisted of four fours and two sixes. He faced 95 deliveries. In three matches, he owns 162 runs at 27. In addition to 18 fours, he owns three sixes. Meanwhile, Hodge scored 55 from 76 balls (4s: 7). In five matches, Hodge owns 331 runs (100s: 1, 50s: 2).

Woakes

An all-round show from Chris Woakes

Woakes claimed 1/14 from six overs in the second innings after taking three wickets earlier (3/69). Woakes has raced to 160 wickets for England at 28.60. With the bat, Woakes smashed a heroic 62-run knock. It was his 7th fifty. In 51 matches (83 innings), Woakes now owns 1,888 runs at 27.76. Versus WI, he has 359 runs at 32.63 (50s: 2).

Atkinson

Atkinson finishes with 22 wickets in the series

Atkinson was on fire at Edgbaston. He took 2/28 from nine overs in WI's score of 175. Earlier in the first innings, Atkinson claimed a superb four-fer (4/67). Making his debut in this series, Atkinson finished with 22 scalps from three matches at an average of 16.22. He has one four-fer and two five-wicket hauls.

Jamie

Jamie Smith scored a crucial 95 for England

England cricket team wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith has smashed his second half-century in Tests. He fell five runs short of a century, being dismissed for 95. Smith was bowled by Joseph after the ball kept low. His faced 109 balls. Smith smashed 12 fours and a six in his knock. Smith now owns 207 runs from four innings at 51.75.

Stokes

Stokes smashes two successive fifties, completes 6,500 runs

Before his whirlwind 57* in the chase, Stokes hit 54 runs in England's first innings. Stokes scored 54 from 69 balls. His knock consisted of five fours and a six. Playing his 105th match (190 innings), Stokes owns 6,508 runs at 35.75. He owns 34 fifties in addition to 13 tons. Versus WI, Stokes owns 1,300-plus runs from 31 innings at 46-plus.

Record

3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship

During the course of his 54-run knock, Stokes completed 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship. Playing his 48th match (WTC), Stokes now owns 3,101 runs from 88 innings. In addition to seven centuries, Stokes has also clocked 16 fifties. Stokes joins the likes of Root (4,598), and Australian duo Marnus Labuschagne (3,904) and Steve Smith (3,486) in terms of this milestone.

Joe

63rd half-century for Root

England batter Root has hit his 63rd half-century in Test cricket. Root's 87 was laced with seven fours. Root has now raced to 12,027 runs at an average of 50.11. In addition to 32 tons, he owns 63 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Root surpassed 1,500 runs versus WI. He has 1,513 runs at 56.03. He slammed his 7th fifty (100s: 6).

12,000

Root overtakes Lara, becomes seventh batter with 12,000 Test runs

Root became the second Englishman after Cook to complete 12,000 runs in Test cricket. The former England captain had finished with 12,472 runs. Root, who surpassed Brian Lara (11,953) in terms of Test runs, is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Ricky Ponting (13,378), Jacques Kallis (13,289), Rahul Dravid (13,288), Cook (12,472), and Kumar Sangakkara (12,400).

Records

Root unlocks these two milestones as well

Root became the highest run-scorer at Edgbaston, Birmingham in Test cricket. Root surpassed the legendary Alastair Cook to attain this milestone. Root achieved the mark with his 28th run. Former England legend Cook managed 869 runs from 10 matches. Root also went past 17,000 runs in First-Class cricket during this knock. He came into the match with 16,995 runs at 49.40.