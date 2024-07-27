In short Simplifying... In short Joe Root has become the top scorer in Test cricket at Edgbaston, surpassing legend Cook's 869 runs.

Root has also crossed 17,000 First-Class cricket runs and is nearing 12,000 Test runs.

Root has also crossed 17,000 First-Class cricket runs and is nearing 12,000 Test runs.

Notably, he's the first to score 4,500 runs in the ICC World Test Championship.

England cricket team ace Joe Root has become the highest run-scorer at Edgbaston (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Joe Root becomes top scorer (Tests) at Edgbaston: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:23 pm Jul 27, 202404:23 pm

What's the story England cricket team ace Joe Root has become the highest run-scorer at Edgbaston, Birmingham in Test cricket. Root surpassed the legendary Alastair Cook to attain this milestone. Root achieved the mark with his 28th run in the third and final encounter against the West Indies on Day 2. He was unbeaten on two runs at stumps on Day 1. Here are further details.

Record

Root surpasses the legendary Alastair Cook

As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his ninth match at Edgbaston (16 innings), Root has gone past Cook. Former England legend Cook managed 869 runs from 10 matches (16 innings) at an average of 57.93. He hit two tons and two fifties with the best of 294. Root averages 70-plus at this venue. He owns three centuries and four fifties with the best of 142*.

Information

17,000 FC runs for Root

Root has also gone past 17,000 runs in First-Class cricket during this knock. He came into the match with 16,995 runs at 49.40. He required five runs to attain the milestone. Root has clocked 46 tons and 83 fifties in FC cricket.

Runs

Root is closing in on 12,000 Test runs

Root is closing in on 12,000 Test runs. He came into this match with a tally of 11,940 runs at an average of 49.95. In the previous encounter at Trent Bridge, Root clocked his 32nd century and a sixth versus West Indies. Root also surpassed former WI star Shivnarine Chanderpaul (11,867) and Sri Lankan ace Mahela Jayawardene (11,814) in terms of runs.

Scorer

First batter to complete 4,500 World Test Championship runs

During his knock of 122 at Trent Bridge, Root became the first batter to complete 4,500 runs in the ICC World Test Championship. Coming into this match, Root managed 4,511 runs at an average of 49.57 from 54 matches. He slammed his 14th century in addition to smashing 18 fifties. Root owns 475-plus fours in the competition.