In short Simplifying... In short Ollie Pope, in a thrilling display of cricket, scored his sixth Test century in just 143 balls, helping England surpass the 220-run mark.

Alongside this achievement, Pope also celebrated reaching 7,000 runs in First-Class cricket, with over 2,500 of those runs scored while representing England.

This milestone was reached during his 104th game in First-Class cricket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ollie Pope smashed a 143-ball century in Nottingham (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

Ollie Pope smashes his sixth Test ton: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 07:58 pm Jul 18, 202407:58 pm

What's the story England batter Ollie Pope has slammed his sixth century in Test cricket. He reached the landmark on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against the West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Pope, who scored a fine 57 at Lord's, continues his sublime form in the format. He also shared a century-plus stand with opener Ben Duckett en route to his ton.

Knock

Pope leads England's fightback after Crawley dismissal

Pope came to the middle after England lost Zak Crawley in the first over, being put in to bat. The former joined Ben Duckett as the duo launched a fitting counter-attack. As a result, England reached the 50-run mark in the fifth over. Pope then took the hosts past 100 alongside Duckett before adding crucial runs with Joe Root and Harry Brook.

Information

A 143-ball ton for Pope

Pope raced to his sixth Test century with a boundary off Jayden Seales in the second session. He took 143 balls to reach three figures. England had crossed the 220-run mark by the time Pope completed his ton.

Information

Pope races past 7,000 runs in First-Class cricket

During his knock, Pope attained another feat. With his 19th run, he completed 7,000 runs in First-Class cricket. Over 2,500 of his runs have come in England whites. Pope is playing his 104th game in First-Class cricket.