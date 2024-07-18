In short Simplifying... In short Ollie Pope, the 26-year-old cricket star, has surpassed 7,000 runs in his 104th First-Class cricket game, boasting an average of over 47.

In his 45th Test match, he scored a swift 57 off 74 balls, taking his total Test runs past 2,520.

Over 2,500 of his runs have come in England whites (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Ollie Pope races past 7,000 runs in First-Class cricket: Stats

England batter Ollie Pope has completed 7,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He reached the milestone with his 19th run in the second Test against West Indies at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Pope has become a vital part of England's batting line-up in Tests in recent years. Over 2,500 of his runs have come in England whites. Here we look at his stats.

Playing his 104th game in First-Class cricket, Pope has raced past 7,000 runs as he averages over 47. The tally includes 19 fifties and 26 half-centuries with 274 reading his best score. Notably, Pope, 26, made his FC debut in March 2017 for Surrey. He played his first Test for England 18 months later.

Here are his numbers in Tests

Pope smashed a superb 74-ball 57 in his only outing in the opening Test versus West Indies. Playing his 45th Test (79 innings), Pope has raced past 2,520 runs, averaging 34-plus. In addition to 12 fifties, the star batter has smashed five centuries with the best score of 205. Versus West Indies, Pope owns over 200 runs while averaging over 46 (50s: 2).

7th fifties for Pope on home soil

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pope owns over 1,250 runs in home Test matches at 37-plus. He has hit seven fifties (100s: 2). In away Tests (home of opposition), he has amassed 1,264 runs at 32.61 (50s: 5, 100s: 3).