Anderson is set retire from international cricket (Source: X/@ICC)

Revisiting James Anderson's best Test spells versus West Indies

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:59 pm Jul 09, 202404:59 pm

What's the story England's pace-bowling legend James Anderson is set to bid adieu to international cricket. England's first Test against West Indies at Lord's will draw curtains on Anderson's illustrious 22-year international career. The veteran will finish as one of the only three bowlers with 700+ wickets in Test cricket. Meanwhile, his record versus WI is also stunning. Let's decode his best Test spells versus WI.

#4

5/87 in Chester-le-Street, 2009

Anderson's brilliance meant WI were folded for 310 while responding to England's first innings total of 569/6d in the 2009 Chester-le-Street Test. He dismissed both the openers cheaply before sending back three other batters from the top seven. The pacer finished with 5/87 across 26.3 overs. Anderson claimed four wickets in his second outing as well as England recorded an innings win.

#3

5/46 in Bridgetown, 2019

Albeit in a losing cause, Anderson delivered a remarkable spell in the first innings of the 2019 Bridgetown Test. Though he went wicket-less with the first new ball, the pacer bounced back to return with 5/46 across 30 overs. Half-centurions Shai Hope and Roston Chase also fell to him. Though WI managed 289 while batting first, they went on to win by 381 runs.

#2

6/42 in Bridgetown, 2015

England were under the pump after managing just 257/10 while batting first in the 2015 Bridgetown game. However, Anderson's brilliance meant the hosts were folded for 189 in response. He delivered a breathtaking opening spell, reducing WI to 21/3. The pacer finished with 6/42 in 12.4 overs. His efforts eventually went in vain as the home team prevailed by five wickets.

#1

7/42 at Lord's, 2017

The 2017 Lord's Test between England and WI saw Anderson record his best Test figures, 7/42 in 20.1 overs. It was the third innings of the game and Anderson was lethal. He made the new ball talk and dismissed five of WI's top-six batters, including both openers. Anderson's efforts meant WI were folded for 177. England went on to register a nine-wicket win.