Sports

Decoding Ravichandran Ashwin's stellar all-round stats against West Indies (Tests)

Decoding Ravichandran Ashwin's stellar all-round stats against West Indies (Tests)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 10, 2023 | 11:00 am 2 min read

Ashwin owns four fifers and as many tons against WI in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Eyes will be on Ravichandran Ashwin as India will meet hosts West Indies in a two-Test series, starting on July 12 in Dominica. The veteran all-rounder has been a nemesis for WI in the longest format and his numbers against the opposition are nothing but phenomenal. Notably, he has previously been on multiple tours of the West Indies. Here are further details.

Joint-most wickets against WI since debut

Ashwin made his Test debut against none other than WI in 2011 and took nine wickets in his maiden appearance, including a six-wicket haul in the third innings. He has so far scalped 60 wickets in 11 games against the opposition at 21.85. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls. Only England's James Anderson has scalped as many Test wickets against WI since Ashwin's debut.

Four Test tons against WI

With the bat, Ashwin has hammered 552 runs against the Caribbean team at an excellent average of 50.18. England are the only opposition against whom Ashwin has scored more runs (970). Meanwhile, four of Ashwin's five Test tons have been recorded against the Caribbean side. In fact, his maiden ton came only in the third Test of his debut series in 2011.

His numbers in Caribbean Islands

Though Ashwin has been on two Test tours of WI, he did not get a chance in the 2019 series. In the 2016 tour, he played four Tests 17 wickets at 23.18, the highest in that series. The tally includes two fifers. With the bat, he hammered 235 runs at 58.75 with the help of two tons. Unsurprisingly, he received the Player-of-the-Series award.

Ashwin closing in on 500 Test wickets

Earlier this year, Ashwin became the fastest Indian to complete 450 Test wickets, accomplishing the milestone in 89 Tests. The top-ranked Test bowler has overall raced to 474 wickets in 92 Tests at 23.93 (5W: 32, 10W: 7). With the bat, he has accomplished 3129 runs at 26.97. Besides five tons, he also owns 13 fifties in the format.

Share this timeline