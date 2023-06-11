Sports

Rohit Sharma advocates three-legged WTC final: Notable comments

Written by Parth Dhall June 11, 2023 | 07:06 pm 3 min read

India lost the final by 209 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia won the coveted ICC mace after beating India in the World Test Championship 2021-23 final at The Oval. The Aussies successfully defended 443, bowling India out for 234 on Day 5. While Australia won most of the sessions, India kept on descending as the match progressed. Indian captain Rohit Sharma spoke at length during the post-match presser. We look at the same.

A look at the match summary

India elected to field under overcast conditions. A double-century stand between centurions Steven Smith and Travis Head propelled Australia to 469. Mohammed Siraj took a four-fer. India scored 296, with Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur saving the day. Australia (270/8d) gave India a 444-run target. Virat Kohli, Rahane, and KS Bharat toiled hard, but India fell short. Nathan Lyon took four wickets.

Here's what Rohit said

Indian skipper Rohit opened up on the defeat in the post-match press conference. While answering questions related to the painful defeat, he advocated a three-legged WTC final. According to him, a "three-match Test series would be ideal" to decide the ultimate winner. Rohit stated that a one-off Test doesn't allow players to gain "rhythm and momentum" instantly.

A similar opinion

Several other experts and former cricketers have been voicing the same opinion. Earlier this year, former Indian batter Aakash Chopra, in a series of tweets, asked some pertinent questions. "Why WTC Finals happen only in England? Neutral venue but it mirrors non-Asian conditions. Why does it have only one game? Why not have a Test series to determine the World Test Champion?" tweeted Aakash.

Here's what Virat Kohli said in 2021

Like this year, India finished as the runners-up of the 2019-21 WTC final after losing to New Zealand. After the loss, the then-Indian captain Virat Kohli said, "I'm not in absolute agreement of deciding the best Test side in the world over the course of one game. If it is a Test series, it has to be a test of character over three Tests."

We will savor this win: Pat Cummins

On the other hand, Australian skipper Pat Cummins expressed his elation over the win. "Coming off a break, everyone switched on when it mattered. Everyone played well and we'll savor this for a few years before we turn our attention (to the Ashes). This is our favorite format, we grew up watching Test cricket. When you win, it's the format you get satisfied with."

Australia clinch their ninth ICC trophy

Australia have become the first-ever side to win each of the four ICC trophies. They are the most successful side in the 50-over World Cup, having won the 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015 editions. Australia won back-to-back Champions Trophy titles in 2006 and 2009. They clinched their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021 before winning the WTC this year.

