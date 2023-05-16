Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs MI: Rohit Sharma elects to field

The BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the match (Source: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Lucknow Super Giants will aim to secure their place in the playoffs when they host the Mumbai Indians in match number 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Both teams have played 12 matches, with LSG winning six times in comparison to MI's seven victories. MI skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field first.

Here are the two teams

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, and Mohsin Khan. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, and Akash Madhwal.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the high-voltage clash on May 16. 7.19 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in IPL 2023. Teams batting first have won three out of six games here while chasing teams have won two. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 pm IST.

MI have a shot at top two

Five-time champions MI need to win both their remaining matches to secure a place in the top two. They won their last two matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and GT. If MI win against LSG and SRH, then they will reach 18 points. No other team can reach 18 from here, hence assuring their top-two finish.

What about LSG?

LSG will have to win their remaining fixtures against MI and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in order to reach 17 points. They currently have a Net Run Rate of +0.309, which is less than that of Chennai Super Kings (+0.381). They will hope for CSK's defeat against Delhi Capitals, while they also need to win by comprehensive margins to get that second spot.