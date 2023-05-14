Sports

IPL 2023, RR vs RCB: Pitch report (Sawai Mansingh Stadium)

IPL 2023, RR vs RCB: Pitch report (Sawai Mansingh Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 14, 2023, 08:59 am 2 min read

Chahal has done well in Jaipur this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals will cross swords with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 60 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams have had a poor run in the second half of the season as the loser of the upcoming duel might get knocked out of the playoff race. RCB beat RR by seven runs earlier this season. Here we look at the pitch report.

How does the track behave?

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host this encounter on May 14 (3:30pm). The track here has been challenging for the batters as pacers can generate swing with the new ball. Scoring could get difficult as the match progresses. Anything around the 160-165 run mark would be a challenging score. Teams batting first and chasing have won two games apiece here this season.

Here are the stadium stats

34 of the 51 games played at this venue have been clinched by the chasing teams. The remaining 17 games landed in the favor of teams batting first. Sunrisers Hyderabad recently chased down 215 versus RR at this venue. That was also the highest team score in Jaipur. Meanwhile, 8.83 is the average run rate of teams batting first here in IPL 2023.

RR's record at home

Sanju Samson's RR have had a tough time at home this season, winning just one of their four games. Their only victory in Jaipur came against Chennai Super Kings. However, their overall record at home is nothing but sensational. The inaugural-season champions own 34 victories in the 51 games they played here. RR have four wins and three defeats against RCB here.

Here are the key performers

Jos Buttler has hammered 604 runs in 14 games here at a brilliant average of 50.33. Ravichandran Ashwin has scalped 11 wickets in as many T20 games here besides playing a 46-run knock. The in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal has garnered 170 runs here, striking at 158.87. Yuzvendra Chahal returned with 4/29 in his last outing in Jaipur.

Decoding the Probable XIs

RR (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wicket-keeper), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal. RCB (Probable XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood. Impact subs: Devdutt Padikkal and Kedar Jadhav.

Poll Who will come on top in this match?