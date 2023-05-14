Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR: Decoding the key player battles

IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 14, 2023, 08:30 am 2 min read

Rinku Singh has slammed 190 runs in death overs in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings will host the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. CSK need a win to confirm their berth in the playoffs, whereas KKR need a win to stay alive in the race. The hosts will reach the summit if they manage to win this match. Here are the much-anticipated player battles.

Devon Conway vs Varun Chakravarthy

Devon Conway is in sublime touch this season, he has amassed 468 runs this season at an impressive average of 52.0. He may have to negate Varun Chakravarthy early on in the powerplay. Varun has snapped 17 wickets this season at an average of 20.88. Varun dismissed him earlier in this season, but till then Conway had already slammed a 40-ball 56.

Shivam Dube vs Andre Russell

Shivam Dube has revived his career at CSK and his stats this season indicate the same. He has smashed 315 runs at a strike rate of 159.90. Dube has fallen prey to pacers eight times in 10 innings this season. Andre Russell has also dismissed him once in their single IPL meeting. Russell has scalped seven wickets this season at an average of 22.85.

Nitish Rana vs Ravindra Jadeja

Nitish Rana has slammed 348 runs this season and he will be against Ravindra Jadeja in the middle overs. Jadeja has snapped 16 wickets this season with an economy of 7.13. Rana has fallen prey to him once in seven IPL meetings while slamming 58 runs at a strike rate of 141.46. This season, Rana has compiled 242 runs in the middle overs (7-16).

Rinku Singh vs Matheesha Pathirana

Rinku Singh has been the breakthrough talent in this IPL and he will be up against CSK sensation Matheesha Pathirana in the slog overs. Rinku is the highest run-scorer in overs 17-20 with 190 runs at a strike rate of 184.46. Meanwhile, 12 out of Pathirana's 13 wickets this season have come during this phase. He also owns an economy of 8.28.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host this duel on May 14 (7:30pm). Another run feast might be on offer as the track here has been fruitful for batting. Spinners can inflict some damage in the middle overs. Teams batting first have won three of the six games here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema.