IPL 2023, DC vs PBKS: Here is the statistical preview

Warner averages 50.25 against PBKS in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals will host the Punjab Kings in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on May 13. PBKS are coming off two defeats on the bounce, whereas DC were derailed by Chennai Super Kings in the last match. PBKS have won five games in comparison to DC's four and are in a better position in the standings. Here's more.

A look at the H2H record

Both teams have been a part of the IPL since its inaugural season but still they are chasing their maiden title. They have played each other a total of 30 times in the competition. But there's nothing to separate the two sides as both DC and PBKS are tied with 15 wins each. Their last meeting saw DC win by 17 runs.

Worst home record in the IPL

DC's main reason for not winning the IPL title has to be their lackluster home form over the years. They have lost 41 matches here out of a total of 75 (excluding Super Over results). They have a 42.67 win percentage here, the worst among all the IPL franchises. DC have won two out of five home matches this season, against KKR and RCB.

Dhawan's numbers against DC

Shikhar Dhawan loves playing against DC and his numbers state that fact. Dhawan has slammed 550 runs in 17 IPL appearances against DC. He owns an average of 34.37 along with a strike rate of 139.94 against them. Dhawan averages 39.94 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and has smashed 719 runs in 21 matches. Overall, he is the second-highest runscorer in the IPL (6,593).

Highest run-scorer against PBKS

David Warner has a tremendous record against the PBKS. He is among the four batters to have reached 1,000-plus runs against a single IPL franchise. He has compiled 1,005 runs against the Kings in 23 matches at an average of 50.25, the most runs by any batter against PBKS. He has smashed 12 fifties against them and owns a decent strike rate of 142.14.

Here are the approaching milestones

Warner (907) needs 93 more to complete 1,000 IPL runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He is just 26 runs behind Virender Sehwag, who tops the runs tally here. Axar Patel is a wicket away from completing 50 IPL scalps for DC. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (2,940) needs 60 more to complete 3,000 T20 runs. Jitesh Sharma (494) needs six more to complete 500 IPL runs.