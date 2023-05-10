Sports

Sunil Narine has dismissed Sanju Samson thrice in IPL: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall May 10, 2023, 09:01 pm 2 min read

The battle between Sanju Samson and Sunil Narine is the one to watch out for

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Rajasthan Royals in the 56th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens on May 11. The Nitish Rana-led Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings after losing to Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, RR have lost three consecutive matches. The battle between Sanju Samson and Sunil Narine is the one to watch out for.

Samson vs Narine

The Knight Riders can use a spin ploy against RR skipper Samson. The right-handed batter has been perturbed by spinner Narine in the past. Narine has dismissed Samson thrice in 78 balls in the IPL. Notably, Samson has managed just 64 runs off Narine in this regard (SR: 82.05). The tally includes three fours and a solitary six.

Samson's record against spinners

Samson strikes at 134.57 against spinners in the IPL. The RR batter has fallen to them as many as 45 times. Notably, Samson averages 57.33 against spinners in the ongoing IPL season. The tally includes just three dismissals.

Samson to feature in his 150th IPL match

RR skipper Samson will feature in his 150th IPL encounter. The right-handed batter is also set to touch the 4,000-run mark in the tournament. So far, Samson has racked up 3,834 runs at an average of 29.26. He has a strike rate of 137.07. Samson also has three centuries and 20 half-centuries in the cash-rich league.

Most IPL wickets for KKR

Narine played an instrumental role in guiding the side to the titles in the 2012 and 2014 seasons. His tally of 159 wickets in 159 games is the most for a KKR player. The spinner's economy rate of 6.75 is only second to Rashid Khan (6.56) among bowlers with 70 or more IPL wickets. Narine owns the most four-wicket hauls in IPL (8).

Narine yet to fire in IPL 2023

Narine has not been at his best this season as KKR managed just four wins in their first 10 games. The 34-year-old has managed just seven wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 8.61.

KKR vs RR: A look at key details

Kolkata's Eden Gardens, which is renowned for its batting-friendly surface, will host this duel on May 11. One could see a high-scoring game. Spinners will come into the match once the surface wears down. Overall, a competitive battle between bat and ball is expected. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm IST onward.