IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals slam 203/5 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 02, 2023, 05:24 pm 3 min read

Both RR openers slammed fifties (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth 203/5 while batting first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener versus Sunrisers Hyderabad. The last season's runners-up put up a batting exhibition as SRH endured a tough at the office. Jos Buttler (54), Yashasvi Jaiswal (54), and Sanju Samson (55) smoked fiery half-centuries. Here we look at how the innings pan out.

A look at the innings summary

SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and opted to bowl in Hyderabad. RR were off to a flier as Buttler and Jaiswal attacked the bowlers from the outset. They added 85 runs for the opening wicket before the former perished. Meanwhile, besides the duo, skipper Sanju Samson also played a brilliant 55-run knock.

Highest powerplay score for Rajasthan Royals

Notably, RR were 85/1 at the end of six overs. This is now their highest-ever powerplay score in IPL history. During the IPL 2021 clash versus Chennai Super Kings, they finished the powerplay at 81/1. Overall, it was the fourth occasion RR scored 70 or more in the powerplay. Meanwhile, it is the sixth-highest score in the history of the competition.

Second-fastest IPL fifty for Buttler

Buttler blasted 54 runs off just 22 deliveries (7 fours, 3 sixes). The Englishman reached his fifty off just 20 balls, his second-fastest in IPL. Meanwhile, the dasher, who won the Orange Cap last season, has now raced to 2,885 runs in 83 games at 40.07 (SR: 150.81). The tally includes 16 fifties and five tons. Only Chris Gayle (6) boasts more IPL centuries.

Here we look at Jaiswal's IPL stats

Jaiswal, who scored a 37-ball 54, has now raced to 601 runs in the competition in 24 games. While the southpaw's average in the competition reads 25.04, his strike rate reads 135.67. Overall, this was his fourth fifty in IPL while his highest score reads 135.67. Last season, he managed 258 runs for RR at a strike rate of 132.98.

How RR fared in the middle overs?

RR's scoring rate significantly dropped down after the powerplay as they managed 75 runs for the loss of two wickets in overs between 7 to 15. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid kept things tight in this phase (0/23 in three overs).

Fifty for Samson

Meanwhile, Samson scored 55 off 32 balls with the help of three boundaries and four maximums. He has now raced to 3,581 runs in 139 matches at an average of 29.35. His strike rate reads 136.16. The tally includes 18 fifties and three tons. His tally of 3,096 T20 runs for RR is only second to Ajinkya Rahane (3,098).

How did the bowlers fare?

It was a tough day at the office for most of the SRH bowlers. T Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 2/23 in three overs. Fazalhaq Farooqi, who dismissed both openers, returned with 2/41 in four overs. Umran Malik, who claimed 1/32 in three overs, was SRH's only other wicket-taker. Washington Sundar (0/32) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/36) struggled to get going.