Mohammed Shami completes 100 wickets in IPL: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 31, 2023, 09:27 pm 1 min read

Mohammed Shami has completed 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL)

Mohammed Shami has completed 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shami raced to 100 IPL scalps by dismissing Devon Conway in match number one of the IPL 2023 season on Friday in Ahmedabad. Shami, who plays for Gujarat Titans claimed 2/29 against Chennai Super Kings. Notably, Shami was Gujarat's best bowler in their title-winning campaign last year. We present the stats.

Shami has 101 wickets under his belt

Shami has managed to claim 100 wickets in the IPL at an average of 28.90 and an economy rate of 8.51. He has become just the 10th pacer to attain the mark. Since IPL 2019, Shami's stocks in the cash-rich league have gained a lot of impetus. He has taken 15-plus wickets in each of the last four editions.

Shami's performance across the last 4 seasons has been impressive

Shami had a solid IPL 2019 season for Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings. He claimed 19 scalps at 24.68 from 14 matches. In IPL 2020, Shami took 20 wickets from 14 games at 23.00. In IPL 2021, he took 19 scalps at 20.78. In the IPL 2022 mega auction, Gujarat purchased Shami and he responded with 20 scalps at 24.40.

