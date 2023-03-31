Sports

MS Dhoni completes 200 career IPL sixes for CSK: Stats

Mar 31, 2023

Dhoni has now become the first CSK batter to slam 200 IPL sixes (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Veteran Chennai Super Kings stalwart MS Dhoni added another feather to his illustrious cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni has now become the first CSK batter to slam 200 IPL sixes. He achieved the feat in match number one of the IPL 2023 season against Gujarat Titans on Friday. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 14 as CSK posted 178/7 in 20 overs.

Dhoni's CSK numbers

Dhoni scored a 7-ball 14* and helped his side cross the 175-run mark. Dhoni slammed his 200th six for CSK by punishing Joshua Little. A back-of-a-length delivery by the Irishman saw the former dispatch the ball over the deep square with a ferocious pull. Dhoni now has 4,418 runs for CSK at 40.53. He has 200 sixes and 314 fours for the Yellow Army.

Dhoni is closing in on 5,000 IPL runs

CSK legend Dhoni has a total of 4,992 runs in the IPL at 39.31. He has slammed 14 fifties. Overall, Dhoni has smashed 347 fours and 230 sixes in the cash-rich league.

Players with 200-plus sixes for a single franchise

As per ESPNcricinfo, Chris Gayle (238), AB de Villiers (238), and Virat Kohli (218) have all slammed 200-plus sixes for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, Kieron Pollard managed 223 sixes for Mumbai Indians. Dhoni is now the fifth player to slam 200 sixes for a single team.