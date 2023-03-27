Sports

List of records David Warner can break in IPL 2023

David Warner would have the added responsibility of leadership in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He will lead Delhi Capitals in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who continues to recover following a deadly car crash. Notably, Warner is among the most successful batters in IPL, and his records state the same. Here are the records he can break in the 2023 season.

A look at his numbers in IPL

With 5,881 runs in 162 games, Warner is currently the third-highest run-getter in IPL (SR: 140.69). Among batters with at least 1,000 IPL runs, his average of 42 is only second to KL Rahul (48.01). His tally of 59 fifty-plus scores is the highest for any player in IPL. He owns 55 fifties and four centuries. No other batter has even 50 such scores.

6,000 runs loading for Warner

Warner is just 119 runs away from touching the illustrious 6,000-run mark in IPL. Only Virat Kohli (6,624) and Shikhar Dhawan (6,244) currently own this milestone. Rohit Sharma (5,879) can also get this milestone in the forthcoming season. Meanwhile, no other active player owns 5,000 or more runs in IPL. Notably, Warner is the highest run-getter in the IPL among overseas players.

Can Warner script history?

Notably, Warner has a chance of becoming the first player to lift the IPL trophy with two teams as a captain. In the 2016 season, he led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to glory. He also powered them to the playoffs in the 2017 and 2020 seasons. Overall, Warner boasts 35 wins in 69 IPL matches as a skipper (excluding Super Over wins).

Can join Shikhar Dhawan on this list

Warner requires 133 runs to complete 2,000 runs for the Delhi-based franchise. The southpaw, who accumulated 4,014 runs for SRH, can become only the second player after Shikhar Dhawan to amass 2,000 IPL runs for two different franchises. The latter owns 2,518 runs for SRH and 2,066 runs for DC. Warner and Dhawan have also played together at SRH.

Here are Warner's other IPL records

Warner is the only player to claim the Orange Cap thrice (2015, 2017, 2019). His tally of 848 runs in the 2016 season is the third-highest for any batter in a particular season. He has touched the 500-run mark most times in a season (6). The left-handed batter owns the second-highest individual score by a captain in the IPL (126 vs KKR, 2017).

Warner can go past Azam, Finch

Warner, his former Australian teammate Aaron Finch, and Pakistan's Babar Azam currently own eight tons apiece in T20 cricket. Only Chris Gayle (22) has smothered more tons in the format. Warner, who owns four IPL tons, has a chance to become the lone owner of the second position. Notably, with 11,179 runs, Warner is the sixth-highest run-getter in T20 history.

Key details about IPL 2023

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will meet Chennai Super Kings on March 31 in the tournament opener of IPL 2023. David Warner's DC will kick-start their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 1. IPL will return to its familiar home and away format with all 10 teams scheduled to play seven games at their home venue and seven away.