5 times Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma publicly supported each other

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 01, 2023, 12:38 pm 3 min read

The couple got married in December 2017, and are blessed with a daughter

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are hands down one of the most loved Indian celebrity couples. Despite coming from diversely opposite worlds, Kohli and Sharma have set couple goals for the world. The couple has, time and again, always stood by each other - whether it is for slamming trolls or showing support. Take a look at six such instances.

Appreciating Sharma for the 'massive sacrifices'

In a recent RCB podcast, Kohli spoke about the "massive sacrifices" Sharma made as a mother in the past two years. It made him realize that "whatever problems he had were nothing." Kohli also said that his wife has continued to inspire him. "Her outlook toward life was different and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things."

When Kohli gave up his Indian Test captainship

Kohli has been vocal about the tough times he has been through. When he stepped down as the Test captain, his biggest support came from Sharma. She penned an emotional post for him on Instagram. "You've been unconventional & straightforward. Pretense is your foe & this is what makes you great in my eyes & the eyes of your admirers," wrote Sharma.

Kohli slamming Farokh Engineer for his comments on Sharma

When former cricketer Farokh Engineer said that Sharma was served tea by an Indian selector during the ICC World Cup 2019, Kohli gave it back to him. He said that there wasn't any selector in the family box where Sharma was seated. "You want to mention something about the selectors do that, but why join her name with it," said Kohli in an interview.

Kohli slamming trolls for bashing Sharma's 'throw garbage' video

Sharma was massively trolled once when a video of her surfaced criticizing a man for throwing garbage on the road. However, Kohli came out in support of her by slamming the trolls. "Lot of people who don't have the courage to do something like this find it funny. Everything for people nowadays is meme content. Shame," he wrote on Twitter along with Sharma's video.

Supporting Sharma when fans blamed her for his poor performance

Many times when Kohli couldn't perform on the field, Sharma had to face the brunt of it. She was hugely trolled for his performance. Kohli put up a post that read: "Shame on blaming and making fun of her when she has no control over what I do with my sport. If anything she has only motivated and given me more positivity."