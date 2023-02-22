Entertainment

'Hera Pheri-3' BTS photo out! Seen Raju, Shyam, Baburao yet

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 22, 2023, 04:19 pm 1 min read

'Hera Pheri 3' promo photograph out

All Hera Pheri fans were manifesting Akshay Kumar's return to the franchise, as there were a lot of speculations regarding the third installment. A franchise which is considered to be a pillar in the world of memes will be back as the invincible trio of Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty shot a promo for the upcoming movie.

Speculations about the upcoming film

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel posted a photo from the sets of the promo shoot. Rawal is seen sporting the iconic Babu Rao attire whereas Kumar is seen wearing the famous printed shirt. Not much is revealed about the upcoming film, but as per reports, it will be directed by Farhad Samji. It is bankrolled by producer Firoz Nadiadwala.

