Entertainment

Sonam, Kangana congratulate Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad on their wedding

Sonam, Kangana congratulate Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad on their wedding

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 17, 2023, 02:05 pm 2 min read

Bollywood actors such as Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut have wished Swara Bhasker on her court marriage

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker surprised her fans with a string of beautiful, dreamy pictures as she announced her court marriage with political leader Fahad Zirar Ahmad on Thursday (February 16). She took to social media to share a video that encapsulated their romantic journey and posted multiple photos from the ceremony. Soon enough, her industry friends responded with best wishes and congratulatory messages.

Fans loved Kangana Ranaut's 'positive' wish for Bhasker and Ahmad

Actor-director Kangana Ranaut, who has worked with Bhasker in Aanand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, tweeted, "You both look happy and blessed that's God's Grace ... marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities." Several fans replied further to the thread and praised her for "keeping ideological differences aside and wishing Bhasker on her big day."

Sonam Kapoor also attended the celebratory lunch hosted by Bhasker-Ahmad

Bhasker's Veere Di Wedding co-star-friend Sonam Kapoor also showered wishes upon the newly married couple by leaving a string of red heart emoticons under Bhasker's Instagram post. She also attended an intimate lunch hosted by the couple in Mumbai and looked stunning in a beige salwar suit, which she paired with heavy jhumkas and a bright red Banarasi dupatta that complemented her radiant glow.

Richa Chadha, Dolly Singh also wished the duo the best

Richa Chadha wrote on Instagram, "Bahut badhai" and added a red heart emoticon to express her love and affection for the duo. Popular Instagram influencer Dolly Singh wrote, "Congratulations Swaraaaaa! So happy to see you happy." Charlie actor Parvathy tagged both Ahmad and Bhasker while commenting and said, "YAY!!! congrats you two!" Lyricist Raj Shekhar, actor Pooja Chopra, among others, also left positive messages.

The couple is now preparing for a grand ceremony

The couple will get hitched in a grand ceremony in March. Hinting at this, Bhasker tweeted, "Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi" and thanked the Special Marriage Act for "giving love a chance." Per reports, the duo had met at a rally, became close friends, and gradually fell in love. Notably, Ahmad is the State President of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, Samajwadi Party's youth wing.