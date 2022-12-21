Lifestyle

5 interesting Indian wedding theme ideas

Written by Sneha Das Dec 21, 2022, 06:14 pm 2 min read

Theme weddings are a huge trend these days

Theme weddings are in trend these days as they don't only make one's big day look dreamy but also reflect their personal taste and preference. They give a storyline to the decor, costume, and venue. Be it a royal wedding theme, a fairytale theme, or a sustainable one, there are lots of ideas to choose from. Here are five interesting Indian wedding themes.

Fairytale wedding theme

For a fairytale-themed wedding, choose an outdoor location for the venue and decorate it with starry lights, grand chandeliers, and flowers resembling a fantasy world. Construct an artificial lake with swans swimming in it. Go for a pastel color theme and include white, pink, or peach in the decor. The bride can select a pastel-colored lehenga and the groom can choose a beige-colored Sherwani.

Royal Rajputana theme

Book a heritage royal property for the venue and decorate the entire area with shields, swords, knives, and javelins. Use vibrant colors, curtains, and drapes in the mandap decoration. Bring in live Nagada or Shehnai players along with live Rajasthani folk dancers. For wedding jewelry, wear Rajasthani Kangan and Kada, Kundan choker necklace, Borla or Kundan butti. Add traditional Rajasthani food to the menu.

Vintage wedding theme

If you want to add an old-world charm to your wedding celebrations, a vintage wedding theme is perfect for you. Book an old mansion and decorate it with antique props and mute-colored furnishings. The bride can wear antique jewelry and arrive at the mandap in a palanquin. Let the groom arrive in a classic vintage car. Food can be served on metal plates.

Green wedding theme

Book an eco-friendly that's surrounded by trees and lakes or somewhere out in the natural. Decorate the location with coconut shells, earthen lamps, candles, glass reflectors, and oil lanterns. The bride and groom can opt for wedding attires made of sustainable material. Use eco-friendly cutlery like steel, wood, or ceramic, and give saplings or pots as return gifts to guests.

Tribal wedding theme

If you want to get married in Adivasi style, book a jungle resort in the mountains or beside a river surrounded by bushes and large trees. Use logs as for seating and arrange bonfires for your sangeet and cocktail parties. Organize a live dance performance by Adivasi dancers. The couple can go for colors like green or olive for their bridal outfits.