Christmas 2022: 5 important lessons that this festival teaches us

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 21, 2022, 05:10 pm 3 min read

Learn as you celebrate Christmas

Some Christ-'must' lessons for all of us to learn. We are nearly a week away from celebrating Christmas Day and believe us, we are already having a "merry" time preparing for it. While most of us know the backstory of this festival of joy, it teaches so many things that often go unnoticed. Here are five such important lessons that Christmas teaches us.

Christmas teaches us to be grateful for what we have

Christmas is all about expressing gratitude for what we have and how much of it. As the year draws to a close, it's about appreciating the little things that it has offered us and contributed to our growth. No matter how negative the year may have been for you, it's important to focus on the positives, thank for all the experiences, and move on.

Christmas teaches us the importance of family

Festivals are incomplete without celebrating them with family and that's exactly what Christmas teaches us. It reminds us to stay near our dear ones, take some time off from our work during the holiday season and be with them, and immerse ourselves in the festival's preparations together. Don't forget to be kind to those who have lost their families or are away from them.

Christmas teaches us that giving is more rewarding than receiving

Xmas is not about giving or receiving gifts but more so about the message behind this tradition. The festival teaches us that while it brings us immense joy when receiving something, we should be more excited to give back in return. This way, it reminds us to create the same joy and value in other people's lives, especially those unfortunate.

Christmas teaches us to celebrate each moment

Christmas is called the festival of joy for a reason. It teaches us to enjoy all the gifting, treats, music, traditions, decorations, and togetherness that it brings. However, beyond that, it teaches us to celebrate each moment, all through the year, with the same ecstasy and gratitude that we showcase during the holiday season. It urges us to spread the same joy to others.

Christmas teaches us to dream, wish, and achieve our desires

As kids, we all have written letters to Santa, in the hope to receive our wishes and desires fulfilled. However, as we grow older, we forget to ask, dream, wish, and work hard to achieve what we want in our life. Christmas restores in us the same tradition of wishing for what we want and believing that blessings are always around us.