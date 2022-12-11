Lifestyle

5 Christmas-themed desserts you should try this season

Make your Christmas merrier with these themed sweet treats

Ho Ho Ho! It's that time of the year! Christmas Day is just around the corner, and our excitement to binge on some delicious treats is at its peak already. While there are a host of traditional desserts that make this festival more flavorful, cooking some themed sweet treats can also uplift your festive mood quickly. Try out these five Christmas-themed desserts this season.

Christmas tree cupcakes

Beat butter and sugar until creamy. Add in eggs, vanilla, and flour, and beat again until smooth. Divide it into muffin cases and bake in a preheated oven at 200 degrees Celsius until golden. Prepare the frosting by whisking butter, sugar, and vanilla. Once fluffy, add edible green color. Make swirls on the cupcakes using a piping bag. Garnish with fondant stars and sprinkles.

Snowman cookies

Cream butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, cheese, flour, and baking powder until fluffy. Scoop out small, medium, and big balls from the dough. Place them in ascending order and bake until golden. Make frosting by beating sugar, milk, and vanilla until consistent. Pour the frosting on the cookies, use choco chips to make eyes, and M&M candies or Gems to make the snowman's buttons.

Gingerbread birdhouse slices

Use a mixer to beat butter, eggs, vanilla, and sugar until creamy. Once done, add flour, baking powder, salt, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and white pepper to it and mix to make a smooth dough. Preheat oven to 190 degrees Celsius. Scoop out some dough, use a hut-shaped cookie cutter to make shapes, and bake them for 10 minutes. Decorate with white icing. Enjoy!

Snowflake biscuits

Beat some eggs, sugar, vanilla, butter, and flour to make a smooth dough. Refrigerate it. Using a biscuit cutter, make some snowflake shapes. Bake them until golden. Once done, let them cool. Brush each cookie with a little honey. Make icing using milk, sugar, and vanilla, and then using a piping bag, smear it on the biscuits. Drizzle some sprinkles and serve.

Reindeer chocolate bark

Melt some chocolate in a microwave and then spread it out on a baking tray to make a reasonably thick slab. Cut marshmallows in halves to make reindeer's eyes, use red gems candies for the nose, and divide pretzels into halves to make the antlers. Place each on the chocolate spread and let it harden. Once thick, cut the chocolate barks into pieces. Enjoy!