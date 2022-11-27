Lifestyle

5 amazing recipes using cranberries

Written by Sneha Das Nov 27, 2022, 06:07 pm 2 min read

With a sharp sour taste, cranberries are small red berries that are rich in essential nutrients and antioxidant compounds. These superfoods have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties and are also great for your heart and eyes. Cranberries also help lower your blood pressure, lessen the risk of urinary tract infection and protect against liver diseases. Here are five amazing recipes using cranberries.

Almond and cranberry poha

Soak poha in cold water, strain, and keep it aside. Soak some almond flakes in water and toast some more. Saute mustard seeds, chopped green chilies, and curry leaves in oil. Add the soaked poha and almonds in it, along with some salt. Add frozen cranberries, chopped coriander, freshly grated coconut, and toasted almonds, and mix well. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

Cranberry almond rice kheer

A perfect dessert to enjoy after a wholesome meal, this rice pudding with almonds and cranberries will definitely satisfy your sweet craving. Simmer together milk, cardamom seeds, cranberries, long-grain basmati rice, and honey until the rice is cooked and the mixture gets nice and thick. Garnish with dried cranberries and grated almonds. You can serve it hot or chilled.

Cranberry rice pilaf

Toss pasta in a pan for five minutes until brown. Add sliced almonds and cook for three minutes. Saute onions, garlic, and celery in another pan greased with butter and oil. Add white rice and stir well. Add pepper, salt, orange zest, cranberries, thyme, and brown pasta and mix well. Add orange juice, chicken stock, and parsley stems, boil, and cook well. Serve hot.

Cranberry pancakes

Mix flour and powdered sugar. Add melted butter, eggs, and baking powder, and mix well. Add milk and cranberry sauce and mix well to prepare a thick batter. Add salt and mix again. Refrigerate for five minutes. Pour the prepared batter into an oil-greased pan and add sliced bananas in it. Cook the pancakes until golden. Garnish with cranberries and serve.

Cranberry tart

Combine butter, flour, eggs, and sugar to prepare a dough. Line the tart mold with the dough and bake in a preheated oven for a few minutes to make the tart shell. Mix mascarpone cheese, fresh cream, and cranberries, and keep it aside. Line the tart shell with a vanilla sponge and add the filling. Garnish with cranberry compote.