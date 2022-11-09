Lifestyle

Make winter more flavorful with these jaggery-based recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 09, 2022, 09:48 pm 2 min read

Check out these five jaggery-based recipes

Let's make your winter absolutely gud naal ishq mitha! Winter is the perfect time to treat our inner foodie to some warm and comforting dishes. And when it comes to that, there's nothing quite delicious and aromatic like jaggery, offering the best of both worlds. Here are five mouth-watering jaggery-based recipes that you should try this season.

Warm and gooey Gud Halwa

Soak a cup of semolina in water for about 20 minutes. Separately, soak 50 gm of jaggery in some water. Heat some ghee in a heavy bottom pan. Add the soaked semolina to it and let it roast until brown. Now, add the gud water, along with some cardamom powder, saffron, pistachios, almonds, and brown sugar. Keep stirring until it reaches the desired consistency.

Sweet rice Gud ke Chawal

Add soaked rice, cloves, and cardamom to some water and bring it to a boil. Once it starts boiling, turn down the heat and let it simmer until the rice is cooked properly. Heat some ghee on a medium-high flame in a pan and add the cooked rice. Mix well. Lower the heat, mix in some jaggery, cover for 15 minutes, stir, and serve.

Delicious Jaggery malpua

Mix 1/2 cup jaggery with one cup of warm water. Add two crushed cardamoms and a pinch of saffron to it. Add this mixture to one cup of wheat flour. Mix well and let it rest for about two hours. Melt some ghee in a pan and pour about three tablespoons of this batter on it. Cook on both sides and serve warm.

Chilled Gur badam phirni

Boil some milk in a pan. Separately, grind soaked rice to form a paste. Add a very little quantity of boiled milk to it and mix it well. Now, add this rice mixture to the boiling milk, along with cardamom powder and rose water. Remove the pan from heat and now add some crushed jaggery and almond silvers. Mix, refrigerate, and serve.

Comfort food Gud ki roti

Dissolve three cups of grated gud in 1/2 cup milk over low heat. Let it cool down once done. Now, mix some soda and salt in 1.5 cups of whole wheat flower. Add some ghee and the milk mixture to it, and knead into a firm dough. Once done, roll into thick rounds, cook over low heat, smear ghee on both sides, and serve.