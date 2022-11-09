Lifestyle

5 traditional sarees from Odisha every lady must own

Odisha's sarees sport a weaving and fabric dying style inspired by religious texts

Indian women's favorite traditional outfit sarees reign in every festive wardrobe representing the rich culture of the country. Odisha, known for its expertise in traditional textiles and weaving art besides its rich heritage, sports a weaving and fabric dying style inspired by religious texts and folklore. If you are wondering which saree to buy next check out these must-drape sarees from Odisha.

Handloom saree Bomkai from Ganjam

Also known as Sonepuri silk, Bomkai sarees are the most popular handloom sarees of the state that are inspired by tribal art and themes. They are usually available in black, orange, red, blue, and yellow, and the intricate designs and embroidery will surely catch your eye. Woven in the Ganjam district of Odisha, these sarees are available in both cotton and silk.

Tribal weave Kotpad from Koraput

Kotpad sarees were the first item from Odisha that received the Geographical Indication of India tag in 2005. They are solid cotton sarees with simple borders. These sarees are organically dyed to get that rich feel on the fabric. They are also eco-friendly and are available in pleasant shades. Tribal weavers of the Mirgan community of Kotpad village in Koraput district weave these sarees.

Glossy designed saree Khandua from Nuapatna and Cuttack

These glossy sarees with intricate patterns originated in the 12th century to show devotion to Puri's Lord Jagannath. They are hand woven and lightweight. They weigh around 300 grams, which makes them comfortable and easy to manage for beginners. You can style these versatile sarees in either a contemporary or a traditional look as they represent modernity and elegance in equal measures.

Tie-dying technique Ikat from Sonepur, Sambalpur and Boudh

Also called Sambalpuri ikat, these sarees are prepared using a complex tie-dying technique that takes several months. The weft threads of the fabric are used to create designs representing birds, rudraksh beads, animals, dice, pinnacles, and temple towers. They also have a beautiful geometrical outline. Having one in your wardrobe is a matter of sheer pride since you can wear it on any occasion.

Checkboard design Satkapur from Bargarh

Inspired by the checkboard design, Saktapur sarees are woven from silk, cotton, tussar, and a mix of silk and tussar yarns. These sarees gained popularity when Indira Gandhi began wearing them back in the day. These sophisticated sarees are available in vibrant colors with braced borders. Odia families consider this nine yards of elegance, a prized possession in their closets.