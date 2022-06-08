Lifestyle

5 fun events happening in Delhi-NCR in June

Written by Sneha Das Jun 08, 2022

Attend these exciting events with your squad and have unlimited fun.

Despite the rising summer temperature, Delhi is buzzing with a lot of energy and spring-summer vibes in the air. Several exciting events are scheduled for June in and around the national capital that will perk up your weekends. Here are five such gigs happening in Delhi-NCR that you can attend with your friends and make some amazing memories.

#1 Horn OK Please 8.0

The happiest food festival is back with its eighth edition and this time it will be held in Gurugram from June 24-26. Here, you can explore more than 150 food vendors, a cocktail bar, and over 50 flea market stalls. You can also enjoy bungee jumping, carousels, pirate ships, and carnival games. There is a parked airplane here offering a fine dining experience.

#2 International Health, Sports & Fitness Expo

If you are a fitness enthusiast, then you must attend the International Health, Sports & Fitness Expo which is considered one of the biggest bodybuilding fests in Asia. The event will be held in Delhi's Pragati Maidan from June 17-19. Fitness lovers and bodybuilding beginners will compete to win the title of Mr. Olympia. Athletes will compete at the SHERU CLASSIC Pro Qualifier Series.

#3 The Great Indian Sneaker Festival

If you are a fan of streetwear, then head on to the Great Indian Sneaker Festival to give your wardrobe a revamp with some quirky and bright styles. The event will happen in Gurugram on June 12. The festival will see over 70 exhibitors, including more than 25 famous streetwear brands. Popular singers like Jass Manak, Bali, and King will also perform here.

#4 Yellow Claw concert

Yellow Claw is all set to perform in Gurugram on June 12 and we cannot keep calm! Yellow Claw is an Amsterdam-based Dutch DJ and record production duo whose music incorporates elements like hip-hop, hardstyle, trap, and dubstep. So, let your hair loose and get ready to groove to some of their popular tracks like Dj Turn It Up and Love and War.

#5 Dastan-e-Chouboli

Planning to do some offbeat things with your gang this June, then ditch the parties and attend Dastan-e-Chouboli to enjoy an entertaining and fun theater night. The event will be held at Apparel House in Gurugram on June 12. Dastangoi maestros Darain Shahidi and Mahmood Farooqui are scheduled to perform. Some amazing food and drinks will also be served at the event.