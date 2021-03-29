As much as we love our clothes, it can be quite a task to take care and keep them in the same condition they were bought in. Dangling buttons, loose threads, and make-up stains are unavoidable mishaps; it can save us a lot of money and effort by knowing some quick fixes. Here are some hacks that can save you from minor fashion disasters.

#1 Remove sweat stains with lemon juice and water

If there is one thing that is worse than sweaty underarms it has to be sweat stains. These stains, if not treated properly, can potentially spoil the look of your favorite dress. To avoid this, air dry sweaty clothes and spray some lemon water on the stained areas. Leave this on for sometime before soaking and washing clothes to remove any stubborn sweat stains.

#2 Use blow dryer or hair straightener to fix creases

Neatly pressed clothes are a statement on their own. But if your ironed clothes have creased in your travel bag, and you have no iron to fix them, we have a quick tip for you. Spray water on the creases and use a blow dryer, or use a hair straightener as an iron. You will be surprised at how crisp your outfit turns out.

#3 Baby powder and make-up remover double up as stain remover

How much ever careful you are, some stains are unavoidable, and depending on the kind of discoloration, you will need to use a remover specific for that. For instance, apply baby powder on oil stains, and let it stay till the mark fades. Also, make-up smudges on clothes can be removed by spraying a make-up remover and then washing it off with cold water.

#4 Go online, learn basic repairs to save money