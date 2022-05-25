Lifestyle

Guide to picking the right sunglasses

Guide to picking the right sunglasses

Written by Lahari Basu May 25, 2022, 02:06 pm 2 min read

Sunglasses protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, dust and other pollutants.

An essential part of your summer fashion, sunglasses are very useful devices as they not only enhance your look but also protect your eyes from harmful UV rays. They also prevent dust, smoke, and other pollutants from directly entering your eyes. If you are overwhelmed by the range of sunglasses out there and struggling to choose a suitable one, here's a little guide.

#1 Types of sunglasses

Based on the shape there are a variety of sunglasses available in the market. Some of the most common ones include wayfarers, aviators, wraparound, cat-eye, clubmaster, and round, among several others. Tortoiseshell or plain black frames complement most outfits. The size of the frames matter as well, so it is always best to try a few before finalizing one.

#2 Purpose first

The primary function of sunglasses is to shield your eyes from UV rays, so look for a lens category of 2 or 3 - which will reduce glare and provide good protection. If you are into swimming, invest in polarised lenses, which reduce glare making images appear sharper. Photochromic lenses darken when exposed to sunlight, and are best suited for those who wear glasses.

#3 Shape of your face

The basic rule is to get sunglasses that are the opposite shape to your face. If you have a round-shaped face go for angular or cat-eye sunglasses. If your face is squarish, look for rounded curvy frames. Aviator or cat-eye glasses are best suited for heart-shaped faces. However, if you have an oval face, you can sport any shape of sunglasses.

#4 Caring for sunglasses

Use a microfiber cloth to wipe and clean the glasses to prevent scratches. Clean smudges with soapy water, and dry with a microfiber cloth. Do not use harsh chemicals to clean the lens. Do not leave your shades on the car's dashboard, as extreme heat can cause the sunglass lens to delaminate, degrading the mirroring and anti-reflective coatings on the lenses.