These 5 zodiac signs make the best spouses ever

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 09, 2022, 04:37 pm 2 min read

These zodiac signs are worth getting married to

Check if yours is on the list! In India, marriage is among the very few things that involve observing the birth chart of the two individuals coming together. This also includes checking their compatibility based on their zodiac signs. With that in mind, we recently touched base with tarot card reader Akshata Khanolkar, who revealed the five zodiac signs that make the best spouses.

Loving and protective Cancer

"Cancerians are emotional and usually make very good parents too," says Khanolkar. "They are extremely commitment-oriented and will hold on to a relationship for long," she shares. The tarot card reader further adds, "These are people who are very family-oriented, home-loving, romantic, sensitive, protective, and intuitive to their partner's needs, which makes them good wife or husband material."

Stable and secure Taurus

Taurus is an earth sign and according to Khanolkar, Taureans are "patient and family-oriented." Additionally, "these people are all about financial soundness, family, and creating a home." Diving deeper, Khanolkar also tells us that the two words which are very important to Taurus are 'stability' and 'security,' and they love to offer the same to their loved ones.

Adjusting and romantic Libra

"Librans function well in partnerships and when coupled with someone. These folks are very adjusting, sensitive, diplomatic, and know how to keep people happy," says Khanolkar. "Although a little flirty, Librans are highly romantic, creative, and long for a stable partner in their lives," adds the tarot card reader. "Their decently well-adjusting nature and open conversations make them a good spouse," she concludes.

Warm and exciting Leo

"Leos are excellent providers and love to create their own kingdom," says Khanolkar. She also adds, "These people are very exciting individuals and excellent protectors as well. They love to create a family and always keep their spouse on their toes." Coming to their nature, Khanolkar shares that Leos are very warm and loving like the bright shining sun.

Ambitious and collected Capricorn

What makes a Capricorn a great spouse? Khanolkar says, "They are very stable, collected, and usually calm people." "These folks are very ambitious, yet they love to take care of their partner and family," reveals the tarot card reader." Although they don't usually show emotions, they create a warm and stable home for their loved ones, she concludes.