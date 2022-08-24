Lifestyle

How to decorate your living room?

Make your living room more cozy, lively, and comfortable with these few decor ideas.

The living room is one of the most important spaces in our home where we can seat our guests and spend some quality time with them. So to have it exhibit a sense of our lifestyle and leave a lasting impression on our guests, it's important to decorate it with everything we adore. Check out these five living room decor ideas for some inspiration.

Color palette Mix dark and light colors

Using a single color in your living room can make it look boring. So instead of that, you can mix light and dark shades to enliven your space. You can go for softer shades like golden yellow, mint green, or hazelnut, and bring in some darker tones through your sofa, furniture, or rug. Additionally, you can also add showpieces of the same color family.

Sofa Choose the perfect sofa

A living room is incomplete without a sofa as it offers a larger seating capacity. Decide how the sofa will be oriented so that there is enough space to walk around the area. If you have an open-plan space, go for a large L-shaped sofa in a bright vibrant shade. Else, you can also buy single sofas depending upon the area.

Rug Select the right-sized patterned rug

The addition of a right-sized rug changes the entire appearance of your living room and makes it look more stylish. Buy a rug that can fit all your furniture and keep about 10-20 inches of bare floor between the carpet edges and the walls. You can choose a vibrant-colored, patterned rug to add a punch of art to your living room's overall vibe.

Make it "lit" Install suitable lights

Lighting highlights a space and makes it look more visually appealing. Make sure your living room has three types of lighting - ambient, task, and accent. For that, you can install a bright overhead chandelier as a task light, hang wall sconces for ambient lighting, and table/floor lamps next to the sofa for accent lighting. Making your living room "lit" got easier, right?

If you want to make your living room more comfortable for your guests, then consider buying movable stools, center tables, ottomans, and side chairs. You can move these furniture pieces when and where needed for easy access. Finally, channelize your creative streak by putting up some fascinating wall art items, quirky show pieces, or even something as pretty as a flower potpourri.