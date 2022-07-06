Lifestyle

Woman has been living in same house for 104 years!

Written by Sneha Das Jul 06, 2022, 04:22 pm 2 min read

The house was rented by Elsie Allcock's father in 1902. (Photo credit: Twitter @LADbible)

While most of us are attracted to new technologies and want to upgrade our homes to stay in a different place with better surroundings, some like things the way they are. A 104-year-old woman from the United Kingdom has been living in the same house since her childhood. Elsie Allcock has been extremely loyal to her childhood home.

About the house The house was rented by Allcock's father in 1902

A great-grandmother today, Allcock was born in June 1918 in the terraced house in Huthwaite's Barker Street. The house was rented by her father in 1902 for seven shillings and sixpence, Rs. 2,800 in today's value. The world kept changing, but Allcock never moved. She has lived through two world wars and has been the witness to four kings, queens, and 25 prime ministers.

Information She got married in 1941

Allcock is the youngest of five siblings and had been staying with her father in the house after her mother died of pneumonia when she was 14. She married her husband Bill Allcock during the second world war in 1941.

Purchase Allcock bought the house for £250 in the 1960s

"My mum, Eliza, died so I stayed to look after my dad. When me and Bill married, we just stopped here and never left," Allcock told The Sun. "My dad died in 1949 and we finally bought the house in the 1960s," she added. She purchased the house for £250 after taking a loan. The house is currently worth £75,000.

Memories The house is full of memories of her family members

"I've never wanted to live anywhere else — this is my home and it means everything to me," Allcock said. "We kept the outside loo- it still works. Very little has changed. I wouldn't have been happy anywhere else," she added. Her 75-year-old son said that his mother would never sell the house as she loves it and the memories attached to it.

Familiarity Allcock's husband passed away in 1955

Allcock's husband passed away in 1955 from cancer; the couple has two children, six grandchildren, and 36 great-grandchildren! "The house is the focal point for the entire family," Allcock's daughter-in-law, Pat said. Over the years they have made many alterations to the house, yet the centenarian is so familiar with the place that she can make her way around it even in the dark.