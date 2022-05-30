Lifestyle

Summer special: How to have a picnic at home

Written by Sneha Das May 30, 2022, 10:08 am 3 min read

An indoor picnic will give you the opportunity to spend some quality time with your loved ones.

Family picnics are fun and a great way to rejuvenate yourself, celebrate togetherness, ward off depression and create some new memories. But picnics in the summers might not seem like a good idea as it will be difficult to spend time outdoors in the scorching heat. However, you can easily organize an indoor picnic at home. Here's how.

Location Determine the number of people attending and select the location

An indoor picnic can be enjoyed with anyone, be it your friends, family members, or partner. So, determine the number of people attending and select the time and date. At-home picnics usually include a small crowd. Choose a cozy location that has good lighting, some plants around, and good ground space to lay out your food and rug. A balcony is a great option.

Menu Decide the food menu

Next, plan the lunch, snacks, and beverages you want to serve during the picnic. Also, keep the number of guests in mind while preparing the menu. Consider the time required to prepare the food and drinks before the guests arrive. Arrange for some finger foods along with healthy options like fruits, salads, and yogurt. Sandwiches, desserts, and refreshing mocktails must be included as well.

Games Plan some fun games and activities

A picnic is incomplete without some fun games and activities that will set the mood. You can choose board games, card games, musical chairs, puzzles, truth or dare, or any other fun activities that you can play indoors. You can also arrange for some music and karaoke sing-offs. Get in place activities like painting, crafts, and drawing for the kids.

Decoration Decorate and light up the space

Lay a large rug, blanket, or towel in the chosen space to give the traditional picnic vibe. Bring in some nature to your indoor space by adding a few potted plants here and there. Place a rustic picnic basket, tablecloths, napkins, and lots of pillows. Light up the room with low-hanging soft lights and place small candles with floral scents for an outdoor vibe.

Fun touches Create a simple tent within home and play some music

Create a home within the home by installing a small tent to make the picnic environment more comfortable, warm, and snug. If you have kids attending the picnic, then it will be the perfect corner for them to read some books or take a quick nap. Turn on some music or play fun tunes on your guitar, keyboard, or saxophone to set the mood.