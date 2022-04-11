Lifestyle

Too hot outside? Here are fun indoor summer activities

Summer brings in tiredness and laziness with it and often disrupts our social life as we fear heat strokes and sunburn. Why not call your friends over for a house party this summer? If you are wondering how to spend your time during holidays and weekends this summer, we have a list of fruitful activities you can do at home.

#1 Movie marathon

Years ago, there used to be a May Movie Magic every Sunday on Pogo when they aired all the Harry Potter movies, and how we waited for Sundays during summer vacation! Summer afternoons are lazy, and what screams lazy other than a movie marathon? Make a list of movies you want to watch, get your munchies and coolers ready, and fire away!

#2 Catch up on some lost sleep

We cannot stress enough the importance of sleep. All the extra hours at work, late-night chats with friends, or your only me-time watching favorite shows at 2 am, has deprived you of your much-needed slumber. Utilize the off-days or weekends in summer to catch up on the lost hours of sleep. Switch on the AC, get comfortable in your bed, and ZZzzzs...

#3 Popsicle time!

Summer in the Indian plain land is unbearable, and calls for cool sharbats or ice creams which become soup in a minute, and popsicles! If you dread stepping out in the heat to buy some or don't want to torture a delivery person in this weather, make your own popsicle and ice creams at home. It's easy and the Internet is overflowing with recipes.

#4 Care for you hair

We neglect to care for our tresses in summers, but it's high time you start to nurture your hair lest you lose them! Take time out in the day to apply oil to the roots and nourish your hair. Show some love to your hair with a DIY hair mask every week. Or simply splurge on a hair spa from at-home services.

#5 Catch up on those unfinished books

We often start reading a book and then lose interest and it remains unfinished as we busy ourselves with web series and movies. Now is the time to finish all those books, or perhaps start new ones. Reading is and always will be an encouraging and enlightening activity. With the ease of online ordering, you can easily commit to a new book.