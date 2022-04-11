Lifestyle

National Pet Day: How to keep your pets healthy

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 11, 2022, 11:54 am 2 min read

Your pet loves you the most in the world, and the best you can do is reciprocate.

Besides regular vet visits, our furry friends need a lot more to stay happy and healthy. Dr. Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Services at an animal hospital shares advice on how to make sure your pet is always in top shape. Keeping these in mind will help ensure your four-legged friends are as healthy and happy as can be, something you can witness yourself.

#1 Adequate exercise

Depending on the kind of pet you have, they might require varying levels of physical activity and socializing. While cats usually take care of what they need themselves, dogs might require specific levels of exercise based on their breed and kind. This is also an opportunity for them to socialize with other humans or animals in addition to stretching their legs, much like us!

#2 Preventive care

Just like we get polio shots, our pets also need to be vaccinated and dewormed, along with ectoparasite control, and a number of other preventive treatments, based on observable symptoms or their health history. It is important to get your pet timely booster shots as delays in the same can end up risking the pet, something we would want to avoid.

#3 Regular checkups

The life cycles of pets are very different from that of humans. Again, just like we need annual health checkups, our pets need them a few times around the year. From dental hygiene and skin and fur quality to weight management, cardiac health, and more, regular checkups and visits to the veterinarian will keep your pet free from any health complications.

#4 Love and care

All living beings thrive on love, and the same holds true for pets as well. For them, you and the rest of the household are pretty much their entire world! They need your attention, so remember to be generous with cuddles, rubs, and playtime! Socializing is very important for pets and never be thrifty when it comes to showering love.

#5 Space and safety

Everyone needs a personal space, and so do your pets. Create a nice little comfortable and familiar corner for your pets so they can relax there whenever they want. Having such a space ensures your pet has a safe corner where they can head to when they are tired or simply not in the mood to interact with people.