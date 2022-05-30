Lifestyle

Woo your guests with these 5 salads

Woo your guests with these 5 salads

Written by Lahari Basu May 30, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Salads don't necessarily have to be boring. (Photo credit: Rawpixel)

If you're wondering how to stand out at a dinner party, we have for you a simple solution. Add a gourmet salad to your menu and see it work its magic. With more and more people becoming health conscious, your guests will appreciate your choice of healthy ingredients and dishes. Woo your guests with these salads and become their favorite host.

#1 Broccoli salad

Cut broccoli florets into small pieces, and the stem into little cubes. Blanch them and set them aside to cool. In a large bowl, add broccoli, onions, and dried cranberries. Whisk together mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, mustard, maple syrup, finely chopped garlic, and salt. Toss everything together. Roast pumpkin seeds and almonds and top the salad with this crunchy addition.

#2 Beet and goat cheese salad

Cook beetroot and cut into cubes. Roast walnuts and caramelize them with maple syrup. In a large bowl, add baby spinach, mustard greens, rocket leaves, or any seasonal leaves. Add the beets and walnuts and throw in some goat cheese on top. For the dressing, mix balsamic vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, and orange juice concentrate. Drizzle on top and toss everything together before serving.

#3 Russian salad or Olivier salad

Boil potatoes and carrots, add eggs, and cook till potatoes are tender. Drain and slightly cool. Chop potatoes and carrots into cubes. Peel and chop the boiled eggs. In a large bowl, add these and cooked peas, pickled cucumber, cooked and cubed ham, and parsley. Make a dressing with mayonnaise, ketchup, horseradish, and sour cream, and mix well until all the ingredients are coated.

#4 Asian slaw salad

Roast whole peppers until the edges char. Cool and make thin slices. Whisk miso paste, cashew butter, lemon juice, sesame oil, ginger, and water for dressing. In a large bowl, toss shredded cabbage, green onions, peppers, coriander leaves, mint, basil, chilies, and a little dressing. Add the remaining dressing and season with a few pinches of sea salt. Garnish with sesame seeds and peaches.

#5 Tomato and watermelon salad

Mix together soy sauce, lime juice, vinegar, garlic paste, and ginger paste in a small bowl. Arrange tomatoes, watermelon cut into similar shapes, and jalapeños on a plate. Drizzle the dressing on top of the arrangement and top with fresh basil leaves, chopped cashews, and sliced avocado. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and serve with lime wedges.