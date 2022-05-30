Lifestyle

Your guide to eye brushes

Your guide to eye brushes

Written by Sneha Das May 30, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Choose the correct eye makeup brush to add definition to your eyes and make them look more attractive.

Eye makeup can make or break your overall look and mastering the technique of applying it perfectly with the right brushes requires a lot of practice. Therefore, it's important to have the correct knowledge of using the right eye brushes to get the magical and dreamy eye makeup look on point. Here are five eye brushes that will make your job easier.

#1 Blending brush

A blending brush is a must in your beauty kit to make your eye makeup look flawless. A blending brush is flat and dense and has compact bristles. These brushes help to seamlessly blend harsh lines and give you a smooth look. It's the perfect brush for beginners and you can mix and match different eye shadow shades with this during application.

#2 Fluffy blending brush

A fluffy blending brush is the perfect one to invest in if you are a fan of smokey eyes. It creates a natural gradient of colors by blending the shades perfectly. Use a tapered brush to place the color and then a fluffy brush to create a great effect. The soft bristles of the brush give a soft-focus effect by blurring the edges.

#3 Winged eyeliner brush

A winged eyeliner brush resembles angled brushes but is a bit longer than them in the corner. If you find it difficult to draw a winged eyeliner and struggle every day to get the perfect wings, then this brush is an absolute essential in your beauty kit. These brushes have tightly-packed bristles that work with gel, cream, and powder eyeliners for drawing dramatic wings.

#4 Eye contour brush

Eye contour brushes basically have an angled edge and slight fanning and firm bristles that are perfect for softly contouring the edges of your eyes by sweeping the eyeshadow along the socket line. It adds definition to your eyes and makes them look glamorous. It ensures precise and easy application and can be used to create a smooth base for your eyeshadow.

#5 Cut crease brush

Designed to apply eyeshadow right onto your crease, a cut crease brush comes in a flat rounded shape and is super-precise when it comes to drawing the eyeshadow before blending it out. It adds depth and more definition to your eyes. You can also use it to highlight the inner corners of the eyes as the brush size is tiny.