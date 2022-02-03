Lifestyle

Tips for achieving a flawless makeup base

Written by Sneha Das Edited by Anamica Singh Feb 03, 2022

Your makeup base can make or break the look.

Getting a flawless makeup base is tough but can be achieved by following the right steps. There are several things one can do even before starting with the foundation. While working toward sporting a trendy makeup look, it's extremely important to perfect your base to make your face look natural and fresh. Here are some tips and tricks to achieve a flawless base.

Exfoliation Exfoliate your face and wash it properly

If you don't want to sport a cakey makeup look, then start with exfoliating your face with a gentle scrubber to remove the dead skin cells. Exfoliating helps to unleash a new layer of smooth skin beneath and also removes the pesky blackheads and whiteheads. Then wash your face well with lukewarm water to prevent your makeup from getting thick when applied.

Moisturization Moisturize and hydrate your skin

Good moisturization is a crucial step for creating a flawless makeup base. Applying moisturizer helps the makeup to sit smoothly on the face. So, after washing your face, lather a non-greasy moisturizer on your skin to ensure a clean and smooth canvas for your makeup. Follow it up with sunscreen, even if your moisturizer or foundation already has SPF.

Primer Apply primer to your face

A makeup primer is another crucial beauty product that helps you achieve a flawless base. Primers act as a barrier between the skin and the foundation and fill the pores to smoothen the skin. They give a blurred-out effect by regulating the skin's natural oils. You can either choose a silicone-based primer or a tinted one that will also color-correct your tone.

Color correcting Apply a color corrector

After you are done priming your face, use a color corrector to cancel out any discoloration, pigmentation, and blemishes on your skin. Color correctors are basically different concealer shades and should be used before your concealer and foundation and blended in well. They are highly pigmented and come in colors like orange, green, purple, and red to suit different skin concerns.

Concealer Apply your concealer

After color correcting your face, apply a concealer under your eyes and on the areas where you have blemishes and dark spots. Choose a concealer according to your skin tone and use your ring finger or a pointed concealer brush to blend it well. Remember to press it onto your skin instead of rubbing it. Pick a concealer with a creamy formula.

Foundation Here's how to apply the foundation

Now we go in with our main product, the foundation. Foundations come in various types--liquid, cream, powder, and mineral. For a nice base, it is important that you choose the correct consistency depending on your skin type. Blending it well is what will give you a skin-like finish. Use a wet makeup sponge for it and finish with a stippling brush.