7 ways to use nail polish besides on your nails

These nail polish hacks can prove to be saviors in tough situations.

Every woman loves nail polishes and owns a couple of them to get sassy and pretty nails. Painting your nails cleans up your cuticles and makes your hands look neat and attractive. But did you know that nail polish can be used in several other ways other than adding luster to your nails? So, here are some ways to use your untouched nail polishes.

#1 Prevents your jewelry and belts from tarnishing

1. Applying a coat of clear nail polish can prevent discoloration of your jewelry and belt buckles and prevent them from tarnishing. Tarnishing occurs when your jewelry gets exposed to external elements like chemicals, air, and water. Nail polishes add a layer of protection to the metal parts of your inexpensive jewelry. It also prevents the jewelry from losing its shine and metal plating.

#2 Can be used to seal an envelope

2. Nail polish not just beautifies your nails but is also a useful product to have around your house. In case you have run out of your adhesive tapes or glue stick, just use some nail polish to seal your envelopes. Dab some transparent nail polish along the flap and seal the envelope to keep everything safe and secured inside.

#3 Prevents a nail from breaking further

3. If you panic after noticing a small tear in your nails, then you are not alone. However, you can easily fix this problem with nail paint. Instead of reaching for nail clippers, cut open a tea bag and place it over the tear. Apply clear nail polish on top to seal it. Then, apply your favorite colored nail polish over it.

#4 & 5 Color code your keys and label your spices

4. A bunch of similar-looking keys confuse us all and lead to fumbling at the door. Apply a different shade of nail polish to every key to avoid confusion. 5. Most of us are in the habit of labeling our spice and condiment jars. But to make the label waterproof, apply clear nail paint on them and never worry about the labels washing off.

#6 & 7 Secure your buttons and prevent shoelaces from fraying

6. Buttons coming out of your shirt at unexpected moments can make you feel embarrassed. Coat your frayed button with some clear nail polish to keep it intact. 7. Your shoelace ends are usually prone to unraveling which makes them useless. Just coat the ends of your shoelaces with clear nail paint. You can also use colored nail polish for a quirky look.