Valentine's Day line-up: 5 romantic classics to watch

Written by Sneha Das Jan 25, 2022, 02:38 pm

These romantic classic films will make you fall in love this Valentine's Day.

Are you planning a date night or a party with friends on Valentine's Day? Whether you believe in the day or not, most of us end up either partying or having dinner with our partners or friends. But if you are that laid-back couple who likes to have a cozy night in, then you can binge-watch some iconic romantic movies to celebrate the day.

#1 Titanic

(Photo credit: Paramount Pictures)

The 1997 epic romance film Titanic is a classic love story that never gets old. It is based on the sinking of the British passenger liner RMS Titanic. Starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, it tells the epic romantic tale of two star-crossed lovers who belong to different social classes. The couple meets against the backdrop of the ill-fated voyage of the RMS Titanic.

#2 The Notebook

(Photo credit: DeviantArt)

Released in 2004, The Notebook is a romantic drama film based on Nicholas Spark's novel of the same name. An elderly man reads out the love story of two young lovers from a notebook to a nursing home resident suffering from dementia. The story told by him explores the couple's emotional and tragic journey as they are separated due to social differences.

#3 Pride & Prejudice

(Photo credit: StudioCanal)

The 2005 film Pride & Prejudice is a beautiful love story based on the 1813 novel by Jane Austen. The film tells the story of strong-willed Elizabeth Bennett and how her life changes after she meets the rich and proud man Darcy. It is a compassionate journey of love and how the couple overcomes their social conventions to fall in love and get married.

#4 Before Sunrise

(Photo Credit: Castle Rock Entertainment)

Released in 1995, Before Sunrise has the theme of romanticism woven through different bold layers. It revolves around the love story of an American man named Jesse and Celine, a French woman who meet on a train to Europe. Jesse urges Celine to spend the last few hours with him before he leaves for the USA which strengthens their bond as the night progresses.

#5 The Fault in Our Stars

(Photo Credit: Hotstar)

This 2014 movie is the most-watched romantic film and promises you an emotional ride. The film is based on John Green's 2012 novel and entails a tragic ending. It explores the unconditional love between two cancer-affected teenagers who meet at a cancer support group. They both fall in love as they embark on a journey to visit a famous solitary author in Amsterdam.